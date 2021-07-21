Spike in kitten numbers leads to Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue hosting spay and neuter event

Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue is hosting a spay and neuter clinic for cats.

The organization says it has noticed a need in the community as they have hit record numbers for the amount of animals currently in their organization.

This week the rescue group currently has more than 200 animals between their facility and fosters.

What they’re finding is a 4 to 1 ratio of cats to dogs because it’s kitten season.

“We get multiple calls and emails where people either could use just a little bit of financial support, so they can keep their current pets in their care. And they can make sure their medical needs are taken care of. Or if they’re unable to manage them, at least for us it helps us on the back end to be able to ensure that these animals aren’t reproducing at a rate that we simply can’t keep up,” explained Terri Woo, a volunteer at Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue.

At the event, they’ll also be offering vaccinations for your four legged friends and a lifetime microchip installment.

The event will take place July 30th and 31st at Loving Paws Clinic. To sign up visit: https://furryfriendsrockinrescue.org/