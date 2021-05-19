Spring cleaning leads to donations piling up at thrift shops

With the nicer weather, it’s the perfect time to declutter and donate those unwanted items to thrift shops. One thrift store in Bismarck says they take just about everything.

Goodwill in Bismarck has been open for a few months now since the shutdown. The team is ready for donations.

Spring cleaning is happening and the manager at Goodwill says donations have been piling up.

Shelly Salter, Goodwill Manager says, “It’s insane. We get anywhere from 40 to 80 donations a day.”

She say the store takes mostly everything.

“We take clothing in bags if you’d bag that up. We take furniture. We take household goods, we take appliances,” said Salter. “Not large appliances. We take microwaves, that’s probably the largest. Furniture wise, it’s probably anything.”

Salter says they do not accept exercise equipment or mattresses.

Joey Wright has worked at Goodwill for a month now and says safety is important while handling donations. He says, “One thing that’s still very high is keeping COVID safety such as gloves and masks

because you don’t know what comes in.”

Alice is a regular Goodwill shopper. She says after donations are put on the shelves, she loves coming in to shop, “You can find a lot of good things here that are still in good shape and a reasonable price. The deals you get here rummage sales too. Oh my god, some of the clothes still got price tags on them.”

Since the shutdown, Goodwill has taken other safety measures including closing the fitting rooms. But the Salter says there’s a trick to trying things on, “Here’s a quick and easy way to find out if they fit. You take a pair of jeans you wrap it around your neck.” She says if the ends touch it fits, if not it’s too small. “

As the saying goes, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

Salter also explains the items the store doesn’t take goes to other Goodwill shops throughout the state with less inventory. Damaged clothing gets turned into bails and donated to places in need of rags. She stressed the importance of trying to make use of as much as possible to limit filling landfills with unwanted items.

Limited donations are accepted Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The store is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m Monday through Friday and 9 a.m to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Goodwill is located at 421 S. 3rd St. in Bismarck.