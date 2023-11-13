FARGO, ND (KXNET) — A St. Michael man has been found guilty in the 2021 death of a 17-year-old Parshall youth.

Cody James Belgarde, 36, St. Michael, was accused of shooting and killing the youth in January 2021 in St. Michael, and then setting fire to the house where the murder took place.

In a Fargo trial recently held October 31 – November 9, Belgarde was found guilty of Second-Degree Murder and Arson within Indian country.

The jury acquitted him on a charge of First-Degree Murder.

Belgarde faces up to life in prison at his sentencing hearing set for March 6, 2024, in Fargo.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation; Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation; and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.