BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A St. Michael man has been formally sentenced to nearly five years in prison after a 2021 accident resulting in three deaths.

On August 11, 2021, Winter Bigtrack, 19, was driving a vehicle on Heart Road on the Spirit Lake Reservation. The vehicle left the roadway and continued to roll into another vehicle.

During the rollover, three of the five occupants of Bigtrack’s vehicle died. Another passenger had to be transported to Fargo for intensive care. Bigtrack suffered a broken collar bone, and the occupants of the second vehicle suffered only minor injuries.

Further investigation into the incident noted Bigtrack was driving without a license, driving under the influence, exceeding the speed limit and passing in a no-passing zone.

Bigtrack plead guilty to three counts of involuntary manslaughter, and one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury. He was sentenced to 57 months in prison, three years of supervised release and will need to pay restitution fines of nearly $77,000.

A federal grand jury has indicted the driver of the second vehicle –a 19-year-old female also from St. Michael — on the same charges, alleging she was driving without a license, under the influence, and driving recklessly at high speeds.

The case is currently under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Indian Affairs, and North Dakota Highway Patrol.