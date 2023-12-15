BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 21-year-old and a 23-year-old are in Bismarck hospitals Friday morning, one with a gunshot wound and the other with multiple stab wounds following an altercation in Bismarck.

Bismarck Police say officers responded to an apartment in the 2600 block of East Avenue F around 2:10 a.m., regarding reports of people pounding on a door and screaming for help.

Around the same time, a call came into Central Dakota Communications regarding a stabbing victim going to a local hospital.

Police arrived at both locations and found a 21-year-old at the apartment with a gunshot wound to the chest. Other officers found a 23-year-old at a local hospital with stab wounds.

Interviews with witnesses indicated the 23-year-old was stabbed multiple times in the abdomen while hanging out at the apartment. The witnesses said that he then shot the 21-year-old after being stabbed, with witnesses saying he was acting in self-defense.

Both men were treated at local hospitals and are expected to recover.

The case remains under investigation and police say charges may be filed in the incident.