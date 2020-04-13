Staffing furloughs at Trinity Health

Coronavirus
Trinity Health says they’re furloughing staff and cutting executive pay to mitigate financial loss.

Under their plan, Trinity says 12% of their workforce was placed on furlough Sunday, April 12. That means about 350 of their 2,800 employees. They say essential staff needed for patient care is teh exception.

Trinity’s executive team and middle-management are undergoing salary reductions of 20% and 10% respectively.

President and CEO John M. Kutch cited a 50% reduction in overall business due to strong advistories by state and federal authorities to cancel elective surgeries and other non-urgent medical appointments to help slow the spread.

Trinity says employees affected by the furloughs will maintain an employment relationship with Trinity Health and continue to receive health benefits.They can use paid time off to supplement income and apply for unemployement compensation.

“Trinity Health’s leadership, in partnership with our medical staff, has worked hard to preserve employment as much as possible, in part by deploying hundreds of staff members into new roles,” Mr. Kutch said. “Given the economic challenges linked to federal and state requests, we have had to make tough operational decisions. We consider these cost-cutting measures to be targeted and temporary.”

“We expect these furloughs to last no more than 60 to 90 days; when patient volumes return, we plan to restore services and bring these employees back,” Lenertz said, adding, “There is nothing we value more than our employees, but at the moment we need to bring our labor management strategies into closer alignment with current clinical demand.”

