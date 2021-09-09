Standing Rock Sioux Tribe hosts climate change summit in Bismarck

Standing Rock Sioux Tribe kicked off their two-day climate change summit with the hopes of finding a solution.

As a way to bring awareness to the ever-growing issue, Standing Rock’s Chairman Mike Faith says there needs to be a partnership to find a solution to the problems.

“It’s important to know that without us educating ourselves into the future our young ones coming into the future, our takojas, our grandchildren, their grandchildren are going to be in terrible shape,” said Faith.

Faith says the goal is to find ways people can get involved and make changes that will help the environment.

“Adjust. How can you preplan? Yes, it’s going to hurt our economy. It already has, but preplanning for the unforeseen which are going to continue,” explained Faith.

The first day drew in around 200 people to the hybrid summit which covered topics like water availability, hydrology and monitoring climate change.

“The drought is affecting water resources. The Missouri River, for instance, the dam. So water resources are important. Also, extreme events, flooding is one of them. It sounds crazy. We have droughts, we have floods. That’s what we’re dealing with. Fire is another one,” explained James Rattling Leaf, who works with the North Central Climate Adaptation Science Center.

One of the other topics on the agenda was bringing the Indigenous and Western ways of life together in order to share knowledge.

They say there are four keys to finding a common solution: respect, reciprocity, relationality and relevancy.