Standing Rock Sioux Tribe leaders meet with President Biden, Vice President Harris

President Joe Biden hosted a meet and greet with Tribal leaders from around the country — which included the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

Standing Rock Chairman Mike Faith was one of a few leaders to attend the meeting with President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris via Zoom last Friday.

He said the main focus other than meeting the newly elected officials was to continue the government-to-government working relationship.

“Recognizing our treaties. It’s so, so important and we appreciate that most of them reaching out in that way and recognizing the tribes as a government or a nation,” shared Chairman Faith.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Rep. Deb Haaland as Secretary of the Interior on Monday.

She is the first Native American to lead a cabinet agency giving her an essential role in Biden’s administration.

