Standing Rock Sioux Tribe reflects on one year anniversary of COVID-19

Around the country, communities are reflecting on life in a COVID-19 world, including the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

KX was there as the Tribal nation held a day of reflection looking back on the year.

A whole year after the coronavirus arrived in our state, the Tribal nation is still taking precautions with a mask mandate, tribal offices closed to the public and people still working from home.

“Understanding the pandemic is to me something that I don’t think anybody was ready for,” explained Chairman Mike Faith.

Tribal council and frontline workers reflected on where they started and where they are now.

Once the emergency declaration was signed, an Incident Command Service team was created to tackle the pandemic.

“Everything was just kind of like, as with the rest of the country, it was day by day. Operations were day by day. And we did what we could with what we had,” said Carol Standing Crow, the Incident Commander for the ICS Team.

While the majority of schools across the state have returned to full-time, in-person learning, students in Standing Rock are still either practicing distance learning or hybrid learning.

“I think our children suffer the most. You know that school is almost like– it’s an educational component, but it’s also for them a social component,” said Standing Crow.

In the last year, Standing Rock health officials conducted over 10,000 tests, found 894 positives and saw 24 deaths — and for the close-knit tribal community, each death hit home.

“I never thought I would lose my parents to this virus. I know I did everything I could to try to protect them, to prepare as the oldest daughter because I love them so much,” shared Nola Taken Alive.

“We watched from a distance while people were isolated, quarantined. We watched from a distance as they recovered. And we watched our relatives pass away, from a distance,” shared Chairman Faith.

Health officials in Standing Rock say they have not had a positive case now for 11 days now.

To date, almost 4,000 tribal members have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials say they’ll continue vaccinating and testing as much as they’re able to.