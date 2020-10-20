Standing Rock Sioux Tribe request pipeline to be shut down during legal battles

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is making another request, in hopes of having the Dakota Access Pipeline shut down during the ongoing legal battle.

Back in July U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ordered it shut down but that was overturned by an appeals court.

The tribal nation has now asked the judge for an injunction to stop the flow of oil, citing possible irreparable harm to the environment if the pipeline was to leak.

Tribal Chairman Mike Faith says it’s not just the tribal nation that would be affected.

“And again please keep in mind if there’s a major spill that affects everybody downstream, not just Standing Rock. So again this goes all the way down to the… St. Louis. So we do have the concern,” said Faith.

The legal dispute is set to return to the courtroom in early November.

