Starbucks gives local non-profit $1,000 grant to continue work in community

A local non-profit is the only one in all of North Dakota to win a grant from Starbucks. As part of the Starbucks Neighborhood grant, Community Rocks received $1,000. This money will go toward the programs offered by Community Rocks and the other organizations they help.

“I nominated Community Rocks and really the foundation of what the grant was decided upon was really around empowering others and empowering community and really playing that pivotal part in making our community a better place,” Kristi Rosselli-Sullivan, Starbucks store manager, said.

“So this is really symbolic of what our organization was all about from the very beginning was to get plugged into the community and make partnerships,” Andy Bertsch, vice president at Community Rocks, said.

7,000 organizations were nominated across the country and 1,300 were rewarded a grant from the Starbucks Neighborhood Grant. Starbucks does this grant four times every year.