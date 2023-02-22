DICKINSON, ND (KXNET) — The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in identifying persons of interest relating to a recent burglary/theft investigation.

The security camera images below show the people they’d like to visit with regard to what happened. Authorities aren’t releasing much more information about the burglary and theft — just that there are people they want to talk with who may know more about the crime.

If you have any information that could be helpful, you’re asked to contact Detective Megan Wenisch at 701-456-7610, or you can text a tip anonymously to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at tip411. Just text the keyword NDSTARK and your tip to 847411.

Images via Stark County Sheriff’s Office