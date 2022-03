The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing 26-year-old man.

Carter Strain was last seen on Thursday leaving Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield. Strain is 6’3″ and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Photo provided of Carter Strain’s actual truck

He drives a black, four-door pickup truck with Idaho license plate: 8BJY137.

Police say Strain may be a danger to himself.

If you have any information on Strain, call the sheriff’s office at 701-456-7610.