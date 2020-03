In a time exposure, a SpaceX Falcon is launched from Cape Canaveral, Fla., as seen from Viera, Fla., Friday night, March 6, 2020. The Falcon rocket blasted off with 4,300 pounds (1,950 kilograms) of equipment and experiments for the International Space Station. Just minutes later, the spent first-stage booster made a dramatic midnight landing back at Cape Canaveral, its return accompanied by sonic booms. (Tim Shortt/Florida Today via AP)

(AP/WESH) Lights in the sky over North Dakota Friday night were most likely a Starlink.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched the sixth batch of Starlink internet relay satellites to orbit on March 18, the total is now 360 in a planned constellation of thousands.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk wants to put thousands of these Starlink satellites in orbit, to offer high-speed internet service everywhere. He plans to start service this year in the northern U.S. and Canada.