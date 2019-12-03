State Agencies Already Preparing for Potential Spring Flooding

Members of nearly a dozen state agencies including the Department of Emergency Services, the Governor’s office, and the North Dakota National Guard began planning efforts ahead of anticipated spring flooding.

They say they’re starting the conversation earlier than normal due to unprecedented wet conditions.

According to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the three-month period of August, September and October was the wettest on record in 125 years in North Dakota.

“The wetness we’ve experienced over the past few months is greater than once-in-a-generation,” said Allen Schlag, hydrologist at the National Weather Service in Bismarck.

The National Weather Service says the winter outlook calls for a 40% chance of above-normal precipitation.

As winter continues, state agencies will work with local entities and federal partners to solidify flood preparedness, response and recovery plans and share information on how communities and individual property owners can protect themselves, including purchasing flood insurance.

The first Spring flooding outlook will be released on February 13th.

