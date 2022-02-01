The State Auditor’s Office has started the process of auditing the Williston Basin School District 7 and its predecessors.

The office received the petition from Williston residents asking for the audit.

Citizens were concerned when a preliminary audit of the school district was completed by an outside accounting firm showing a discrepancy of about $2 million.

The petition was submitted with 988 signatures, nearly 300 more than what was required. However, no timeframe for completing the audit was given by the state auditor.