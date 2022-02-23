The North Dakota Auditor’s office will conduct an audit or review of the city of Parshall’s financial records.

The auditor’s office said in a news release it received a citizen petition request to look at the city’s books. Under state law, the auditor’s office can be called to audit or review a political subdivision if enough qualified voters of that entity request the audit. In Parshall’s case, the petition required 50 valid signatures to obtain the audit or review.

The auditor’s office said this is the first petition audit of a city the office has received.

“We look forward to working with the staff of the city of Parshall to address the concerns that were brought to our attention,” said State Auditor Joshua Gallion. “Our team will share results with the public as soon as this audit is completed.”