State collection program takes in 130 tons of chemicals

FILE – In this Aug. 4, 2009 file photo, a crop duster sprays a field in Alabama. A study published in the journal Science on Thursday, April 1, 2021 finds that farmers in the U.S. are using smaller amounts of better targeted pesticides, but these are harming pollinators, aquatic insects and some plants far more than decades ago. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A state collection program has taken in about 130 tons of chemicals this year.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the state Project Safe Send Program gives farmers, ranchers, pesticide handlers, government agencies and homeowners a way to dispose of herbicides, insecticides, rodenticides and fungicides they can’t use for free.

The state Agriculture Department said collections in 12 communities this year totaled more than 258,100 pounds of unusable pesticides.

Nearly 350 farmers, ranchers, applicators, homeowners and others took part in the program. Last year the program collected about 57 tons at eight sites.

The record is nearly 261 tons, set in 2019.