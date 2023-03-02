BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On Thursday morning, North Dakota Department of Commerce commissioner Josh Teigen made his budget pitch to the senate.

Teigen hopes to hire seven more employees in the department, as well as provide bonuses.

So far, House Bill 1018 includes a $120-million investment in a new fertilizer plant in North Dakota, and $30 million for increasing drone capabilities. There’s also another $25 million proposed for North Dakota Tourism’s Destination Development Fund.

“We need to build ancillary businesses around these things.” said Teigen. “Lodging, dining, service providers and others to help solidify these attractions to bring more visitors to the state. If we can get more visitors, we can help solve the workforce challenges that we have.”

If approved, the bill would also include workforce development grants to tribal community colleges in the state.