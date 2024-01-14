BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — In response to Governor Doug Burgum’s second trip to Iowa, this time to endorse former President Donald Trump, North Dakota’s DEM-NPL has a few words the party would like to say.

State DEM-NPL Chair Adam Goldwyn states, “Doug Burgum won’t do business with Trump. Tells you everything you need to know about Trump. That Doug Burgum still thinks Trump should be president tells you everything you need to know about Doug Burgum.”

Goldwyn went on to express that Trump’s rhetoric has grown increasingly authoritarian.

North Dakota Senators Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven have also endorsed the former president for 2024.