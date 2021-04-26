Coronavirus
State Department of Instruction extending distance learning platform

The state’s Department of Instruction is extending the distant learning platform for another two years.

Exact Path is a software program that was first implemented back in August as a way to give students and teachers a unified platform for distance learning.

It was found to be easier for both students and parents to navigate through.

Initially, it was being paid for by the CARES Act, but over the next two years, it will be funded through money that has already been put to the side from various COVID relief plans.

“Although COVID might look different or not be around in September of 2023, we’re planning to use Exact Path and use these funds to sustain it through September 2023. Allowing that consistency of learning, consistency of support,” explained Ann Ellefson, the Director of Academic Support for DPI,

Ellefson says one-third of school districts in North Dakota use the platform.

