Renae Korslien

MINOT, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota State Fair General Manager Renae Korslien is retiring after a 50-year career with the fair organization.

During her time with the fair, she oversaw the new Grandstand built in 2010 and had a hand in booking acts such as Tim McGraw, Nickelback, KISS, Aerosmith, Toby Keith, Journey, Luke Bryan, Foreigner, Zack Brown, Blake Shelton, Ludacris, Eric Church and, recently, Jelly Roll.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the North Dakota State Fair for the past 50 years,” Korslien said. “It has been an honor to contribute to such an important event in our state, and I am proud of all that we have accomplished together.”

Craig Rudland

The North Dakota State Fair Board has named Craig Rudland as the new general manager. Rudland has been with the fair for over 42 years, most recently as assistant fair manager for the past 13 years.

Replacing Rudland as assistant manager will be Aaron Ottmar, who has 22 years of experience with the fair.

The North Dakota State Fair has been anchored in Minot for more than 57 years and draws over 300,000 visitors annually.

The next State Fair will be held July 19-27, 2024.