State health officials confirm 5 total cases of coronavirus in North Dakota

Five individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in North Dakota, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.

On Tuesday, March 17, four of the five cases of coronavirus in the state were confirmed.

Two individuals who tested positive were from Burleigh County. A man in his 50s and a woman in her 20s who weren’t hospitalized and are self-isolating at home.

Both Burleigh County individuals were considered travel related. The male had traveled domestically. The woman had traveled internationally.

The other two individuals who tested positive for coronavirus were a woman in her 20s from Cass County and a second man in his 60s from Ward County.

On Wednesday, March 11, the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the state in a Ward County man in his 60s. The man who tested positive for COVID-19 had traveled out of state where he had contact with a person who has since tested positive for the disease. The Ward County man has not been hospitalized and is currently self-isolating and recovering at home.

So far in North Dakota, 253 individuals have been tested, 248 were negative and five are positive.