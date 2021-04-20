State of North Dakota requests to have active role in DAPL lawsuit

The State of North Dakota has filed a motion to join the lawsuit over the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says the motion filed would allow the state to have an active role as a party in the lawsuit.

Up to this point, the state has only been providing information toward the litigation. But Stenehjem says it’s a way to protect the sovereign and economic interests of the state when it comes to the pipeline.

“The Army Corp of Engineers was less than a zealous advocate for their own decision to allow the pipeline. We were concerned they would not be as robust in defending their decision as they need to be. So what we’re asking is that North Dakota actually become a party to the lawsuit,” explained Stenehjem.

Stenehjem says whatever the lawsuit’s outcome is, he predicts there will be an appeal.