The State of the City is an opportunity for officials to reflect on a city’s progress and challenges.

For the Magic City, its resilience helped pull through and now looks ahead to even better years, according to city officials.

The State of the City made an in-person comeback this year after it went virtual due to the pandemic.

According to Mayor Shaun Sipma, the city came out strong despite the impact of the pandemic. Some of its successes include significant progress in flood protection, trade, road construction and repairs, and expansion of the water treatment plant.

“As we look forward to what is coming in 2023, we certainly just can’t sit back and enjoy all that has been accomplished there’s certainly a lot more to do. 2021 was an exceptional year for Minot, 2022 is going to be just as busy and I would expect that to continue not only for years to come but for at least the next decade

and it because we’re on a good path moving forward,” he said.

Sipma said the citizens can look forward to even bigger projects in the coming years including Minot’s first family homeless shelter, a fifth fire station a corridor for pedestrians and bikers on the south edge of Broadway, and hopefully a booming population.

“We talked about all the things that are going on…the different complexes that are being built, the development just across Trinity Hospital, the redevelopment of the big M building, these are all components that will lead to a greater population in Minot,” said Sipma.

Sipma expressed concern about overdose deaths and the security risk to first responders due to the increased use and presence of narcotics in the city.

President of the Minot Area Chamber EDC John MacMartin says his takeaway from the mayor’s speech was that magic city was on its way to goodness.

“We have found the road to take and we’re traveling down that road to make Minot a better place in which to live and work and I think that’s the key,” said MacMartin.





Eric Locken accepting his award

Meanwhile, this year’s Citizen of the Year award was given to Eric Locken with Project BEE who dedicates his time and resources to helping people in need, especially kids.

MacMartin was honored for his service to the economic development of the city. He’ll retire later this year.