State Pharmacy Board reminding North Dakotans of Prescription Drug Repository Program

As state lawmakers continue to debate lowering prescription drug prices, there is a program in North Dakota that makes some medications more affordable.

The State Board of Pharmacy is putting out a reminder that if you have unused prescription medications at home, you can donate them to some pharmacies. 122 pharmacies statewide participate in the state’s prescription drug repository program.

The medications can be obtained for a small handling fee, or in some cases no charge.

NDSU Doctor of Pharmacy Candidate Jake Bloms says for those in need of insulin, diabetic testing supplies, inhalers or other medications, the cost-savings can be huge.

“With drugs these days, everyone’s always talking about how high the costs are getting, so this is just one way for patients to get medications at a good affordable price for them,” Bloms said.

Only certain drugs and medical devices are qualified, and not all pharmacies accept the donations.

To find out more about which pharmacies participate and what drugs can be donated, more information is here.