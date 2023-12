Dale Patten

WATFORD CITY, ND (KXNET) — Incumbent state senator Dale Patten Monday said he is running for re-election in District 26, which covers McKenzie County and part of Dunn County.

Patten was first elected to the North Dakota Senate in 2018. He serves as chairman of the Energy and Natural Resources committee and as a member of the Finance and Taxation committee.

Patten previously served for 12 years on the McKenzie County Commission.