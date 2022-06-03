BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The state Supreme Court has rejected last-ditch arguments to keep Dakota Access Pipeline construction security records private.

The Intercept news organization sued in November 2020 to get access to documents from the pipeline’s developer, Energy Transfer.

The state Supreme Court ruled in April that the documents are public records.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that Energy Transfer on May 12 asked the court to rehear the case.

The justices rejected the request in a May 23 order. They did not explain their rationale.