MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Magic City has welcomed visitors by the hundreds for two major sports tournaments in our state. 16 teams from across the state made their way to Minot to compete for the Girls’ Hockey and Class B State Titles — but how does this influx of visitors impact Minot off of the ice?

“This time of year, this season is great for sports tourism in Minot,” explains Visit Minot’s Executive Director Stephanie Schoenrock. “It’s really important to our business community to the restaurants, and the hotels, and the retail. It’s wonderful, and we appreciate every bit of it.”

Hosting tournaments like this is a lot of fun for the kids and can raise interest in the sport, but it also has a huge impact on the local economy. Sports tourism means more crowds, and more cash flowing through our businesses.

“There’s no doubt the North Dakota State Fair and the Norsk Høstfest are incredibly critical and a big injection of dollars to our community,” states Schoenrock,” but at the end of the day, those are both once a year. We’ve got to fill up the rest of the calendar, and sports tourism does a really good job of that.”

The Executive Director of the North Dakota High School Activities Association says they’re incredibly busy. Taking on two state tournaments on the same weekend can be a lot to tackle, but the city of Minot was up for the challenge.

“This is one of the most unique weekends we’ve ever had,” states NDHSAA Executive Director Matt Fetsch, “with two major tournaments going on at the same time in the same city. When we talked about it, Minot was very confident they could accommodate — and it’s proven to be true.”

Schoenrock says the city expects a lot of money to find its way into the community from this weekend alone — maybe even a few million, if we are lucky.

In the coming weeks, Minot will also host the North Dakota Gymnastics State Championships, further helping the city’s economy.