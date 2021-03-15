Catching you up from the weekend, it’s believed a Dickinson man has broken the state walleye fishing record.

Jared Shypkoski hooked the first big catch of the season, just south of Bismarck. The walleye weighed in at 16 pounds, 6 ounces on a certified scale.

But officials are still currently working to verify this catch as record-breaking.

“Up until three years ago, the state record had been in place since 1959. This particular fish, obviously it’s a big fish. I believe it measured 33 inches. It’s definitely something that’s noteworthy,” said Greg Power, Fisheries Division Chief at North Dakota Game and Fish.

The current Walleye record is from 2018 at 15 pounds, 13 ounces.

Power tells us Game and Fish will be making an official announcement in the next few weeks if the new record is indeed confirmed.

We did reach out to Jared Shypkoski, but unfortunately, we couldn’t reel him for comment.