(STACKER) — The two constants in life, of course, are death and taxes. Mid-April may loom for taxpayers, but it’s the Internal Revenue Service workers who have the truly impressive workload. Last year, they processed 245 million tax returns and more than $3.4 trillion in tax money from both individuals and businesses.

Paying taxes can be painful … unless you’ve overpaid throughout the year and are eligible for a refund. In that case, the government cuts you a check. If you’re an optimist, think of it like a fun, annual bonus from the government. If you’re a realist, you know it’s more like being paid back on an interest-free loan to the government. Regardless of your outlook, there are many refunds each year. In 2017, 121 million individuals—nearly half of all taxpayers—were paid $436 billion by the government. That’s a sizeable chunk of change.

Every year, individual states dole out millions, or even billions, in refunds. How much is each person getting from that cut? Stacker has ranked each state from low to high. This data comes from the Internal Revenue Service’s 2017 records. The IRS tallied the total amount of refunds issued in each state and found the average per refund. This list includes all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia.

#51. Montana

Tax refund per person: $2,421

Total IRS refunds: 383,966

Total amount refunded: $929,688,000

#50. Vermont

Tax refund per person: $2,443

Total IRS refunds: 259,915

Total amount refunded: $634,860,000

#49. Maine

Tax refund per person: $2,497

Total IRS refunds: 518,916

Total amount refunded: $1,295,965,000

#48. Idaho

Tax refund per person: $2,512

Total IRS refunds: 573,741

Total amount refunded: $1,441,498,000

#47. Wisconsin

Tax refund per person: $2,621

Total IRS refunds: 2,274,762

Total amount refunded: $5,961,644,000

#46. West Virginia

Tax refund per person: $2,675

Total IRS refunds: 658,380

Total amount refunded: $1,761,388,000

#45. Hawaii

Tax refund per person: $2,682

Total IRS refunds: 545,207

Total amount refunded: $1,462,267,000

#44. Oregon

Tax refund per person: $2,692

Total IRS refunds: 1,459,595

Total amount refunded: $3,929,561,000

#43. New Mexico

Tax refund per person: $2,702

Total IRS refunds: 736,423

Total amount refunded: $1,989,921,000

#42. North Carolina

Tax refund per person: $2,726

Total IRS refunds: 3,635,581

Total amount refunded: $9,910,477,000

#41. Michigan

Tax refund per person: $2,737

Total IRS refunds: 3,839,384

Total amount refunded: $10,507,569,000

#40. Kentucky

Tax refund per person: $2,742

Total IRS refunds: 1,612,373

Total amount refunded: $4,420,558,000

#39. Arizona

Tax refund per person: $2,750

Total IRS refunds: 2,277,407

Total amount refunded: $6,262,820,000

#38. Ohio

Tax refund per person: $2,776

Total IRS refunds: 4,640,883

Total amount refunded: $12,884,704,000

#37. New Hampshire

Tax refund per person: $2,801

Total IRS refunds: 568,397

Total amount refunded: $1,592,047,000

#36. South Carolina

Tax refund per person: $2,828

Total IRS refunds: 1,743,517

Total amount refunded: $4,931,117,000

#35. Indiana

Tax refund per person: $2,832

Total IRS refunds: 2,612,413

Total amount refunded: $7,399,326,000

#34. Tennessee

Tax refund per person: $2,860

Total IRS refunds: 2,505,451

Total amount refunded: $7,165,543,000

#33. Arkansas

Tax refund per person: $2,912

Total IRS refunds: 1,007,785

Total amount refunded: $2,935,066,000

#32. Nebraska

Tax refund per person: $2,919

Total IRS refunds: 726,442

Total amount refunded: $2,120,377,000

#31. Alabama

Tax refund per person: $2,933

Total IRS refunds: 1,676,151

Total amount refunded: $4,916,924,000

#30. Colorado

Tax refund per person: $2,964

Total IRS refunds: 2,051,877

Total amount refunded: $6,082,626,000

#29. Alaska

Tax refund per person: $2,966

Total IRS refunds: 283,436

Total amount refunded: $840,585,000

#28. South Dakota

Tax refund per person: $2,977

Total IRS refunds: 330,591

Total amount refunded: $984,209,000

#27. Kansas

Tax refund per person: $2,981

Total IRS refunds: 1,065,305

Total amount refunded: $3,175,384,000

#26. Utah

Tax refund per person: $3,007

Total IRS refunds: 1,051,857

Total amount refunded: $3,162,991,000

#25. Nevada

Tax refund per person: $3,015

Total IRS refunds: 1,129,260

Total amount refunded: $3,404,334,000

#24. Mississippi

Tax refund per person: $3,017

Total IRS refunds: 1,035,489

Total amount refunded: $3,124,203,000

#23. Maryland

Tax refund per person: $3,039

Total IRS refunds: 2,363,151

Total amount refunded: $7,181,581,000

#22. Pennsylvania

Tax refund per person: $3,068

Total IRS refunds: 5,145,524

Total amount refunded: $15,787,448,000

#21. Rhode Island

Tax refund per person: $3,081

Total IRS refunds: 445,927

Total amount refunded: $1,373,784,000

#20. Florida

Tax refund per person: $3,096

Total IRS refunds: 8,001,295

Total amount refunded: $24,770,258,000

#19. Missouri

Tax refund per person: $3,105

Total IRS refunds: 2,265,900

Total amount refunded: $7,035,631,000

#18. Virginia

Tax refund per person: $3,124

Total IRS refunds: 3,177,783

Total amount refunded: $9,927,175,000

#17. Georgia

Tax refund per person: $3,153

Total IRS refunds: 3,660,309

Total amount refunded: $11,539,377,000

#16. North Dakota

Tax refund per person: $3,175

Total IRS refunds: 284,554

Total amount refunded: $903,489,000

#15. Wyoming

Tax refund per person: $3,191

Total IRS refunds: 221,537

Total amount refunded: $706,845,000

#14. Massachusetts

Tax refund per person: $3,202

Total IRS refunds: 2,751,130

Total amount refunded: $8,809,204,000

#13. Iowa

Tax refund per person: $3,231

Total IRS refunds: 1,162,882

Total amount refunded: $3,757,086,000

#12. Washington

Tax refund per person: $3,234

Total IRS refunds: 2,806,238

Total amount refunded: $9,074,335,000

#11. California

Tax refund per person: $3,239

Total IRS refunds: 13,846,488

Total amount refunded: $44,842,074,000

#10. Louisiana

Tax refund per person: $3,261

Total IRS refunds: 1,640,935

Total amount refunded: $5,350,605,000

#9. District of Columbia

Tax refund per person: $3,330

Total IRS refunds: 283,179

Total amount refunded: $943,076,000

#8. New York

Tax refund per person: $3,458

Total IRS refunds: 7,860,621

Total amount refunded: $27,179,469,000

#7. Illinois

Tax refund per person: $3,525

Total IRS refunds: 5,067,372

Total amount refunded: $17,864,830,000

#6. Oklahoma

Tax refund per person: $3,714

Total IRS refunds: 1,325,483

Total amount refunded: $4,922,820,000

#5. Minnesota

Tax refund per person: $3,846

Total IRS refunds: 2,149,182

Total amount refunded: $8,265,813,000

#4. Texas

Tax refund per person: $3,949

Total IRS refunds: 10,286,833

Total amount refunded: $40,627,689,000

#3. Connecticut

Tax refund per person: $4,001

Total IRS refunds: 1,422,410

Total amount refunded: $5,690,878,000

#2. New Jersey

Tax refund per person: $4,153

Total IRS refunds: 3,539,771

Total amount refunded: $14,700,625,000

#1. Delaware

Tax refund per person: $4,445

Total IRS refunds: 375,420

Total amount refunded: $1,668,868,000