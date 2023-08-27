STACKER — Paying for college is not an easy task. Families often start saving nearly as soon as their children are out of the womb, and some start planning where to live even before that so they can get the best value right in their home state.

With the right research and accurate data, however, college planning doesn’t have to be such a daunting task. To that end, Stacker collected data from the College Board’s “Trends in College Pricing and Student Aid 2022” to find some of the least expensive in-state public colleges.

Each state’s public colleges were ranked by their cost, from most to least expensive based on average in-state tuition for four-year schools. Additional data points on out-of-state costs and two-year schools are also included.

Where possible, Stacker also included information about the tuition assistance programs available in each state to eligible students and compared the state’s public universities to their private universities of comparable size and scope.

Read on to find out where you can get the most bang for your buck in each state of the union, whether you live there or simply want to spend four years of your life in a new setting.

#50. Vermont

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $17,650

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $41,980

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $8,660

Vermont is known for its idyllic landscape and skiing—in winter—and it may be for those reasons that it is a big draw to out-of-state students. In 2020, only 28% of first-time public college students at four-year schools in Vermont were state residents, while out-of-staters were not deterred by the relatively expensive tuition at public universities such as the University of Vermont and Castleton State College.

#49. New Hampshire

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $17,020

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $32,740

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $7,090

As compared with Dartmouth College, the most prominent private college in the state and a member of the Ivy League, in-state tuition at one of the University of New Hampshire’s two campuses is a bargain at a fraction of the price ($17,020 vs. $63,684 per year). New Hampshire is one of six participating states in the New England Board of Higher Ed’s Tuition Break program, which offers tuition assistance to students within those states attending public universities in another state within New England.

#48. Connecticut

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $15,610

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $34,220

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $4,740

In Connecticut, your best bet is the state university UConn, which has locations including Storrs, Avery Point, Stamford, and Hartford, among others. When you’re not cheering on the basketball team at Storrs or pursuing your studies, you can rest easy knowing you are saving nearly $20,000 per year compared to out-of-state attendees at the institution.

#47. Pennsylvania

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $15,550

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $29,710

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $5,790

Similarly to New Hampshire, there is a huge gap between the cost of tuition at the state’s Ivy League institution, the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, and public universities such as the University of Pittsburgh and Penn State. Pennsylvanians seeking financial aid for undergraduate education can benefit from the PA State Grant Program funded by PHEAA.

#46. New Jersey

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $15,440

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $28,660

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $5,670

There are multiple public universities in New Jersey, including Rutgers, William Paterson, and the New Jersey Institute of Technology, all of which are significantly more affordable than Princeton. There are a variety of loan redemption programs available for New Jersey students.

#45. Illinois

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $14,960

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $25,210

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $4,480

Of the Midwestern states, Illinois offers more than the usual financial aid to nonveteran students. Some of its programs include the MAP (Monetary Award Program) and the HELP (Higher Education License Plate Program). Both programs offer need-based grants to undergraduates attending college in Illinois.

#44. Michigan

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $14,810

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $38,680

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $4,260

The biggest public university, and arguably the best value in the state, is the University of Michigan. Whether or not you cheer for the maize and blue, you can apply for tuition assistance through a program called TIP if you live in the state of Michigan and are receiving Medicaid.

#43. Virginia

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $14,580

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $36,930

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $5,230

In addition to offering an affordable selection of public colleges and universities at a variety of locations throughout the state, Virginia offers tuition assistance grants to students who choose to enroll at private colleges or universities. These $4,500 awards are non-need based.

#42. Rhode Island

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $14,570

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $32,760

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $5,090

Rhode Island is small but mighty when it comes to its concentration of colleges and universities, especially in the Providence area, which is home to Brown University, Johnson and Wales, and Rhode Island School of Design, to name a few. Options with in-state tuition include the University of Rhode Island and Rhode Island College. Tuition assistance is available for current National Guard members pursuing a college degree at either URI, RIC, or Community College of Rhode Island.

#41. Massachusetts

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $14,400

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $31,840

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $6,890

Though Massachusetts is best known for private colleges in Boston such as Harvard and Boston University, there are a plethora of public options throughout the state, most notably those in the UMass network. Students with demonstrated financial need can apply for aid through MASSGrant.

#40. Delaware

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $14,230

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $34,960

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $5,000

The smaller size of Delaware means there are fewer colleges and universities in the state, and there are only two public institutions. Whether you choose to attend Delaware State or the University of Delaware, you may be eligible for the need-based Scholarship Incentive Program (ScIP) administered by the Delaware Department of Education.

#39. South Carolina

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $13,120

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $34,170

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $5,940

There are a variety of public universities in South Carolina, including Clemson, Charleston, and Coastal Carolina University. Students attending selected in-state colleges can apply for need-based grants through a state-funded program.

#38. Minnesota

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $12,910

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $25,730

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $6,130

A large percentage of Minnesotans choose to remain in state for college—roughly 74%. With tuition averaging around $12,000 per year while some elite private institutions have climbed as high as $50,000 per year, staying close to go to the University of Minnesota or Minnesota State seems like a sensible decision.

#37. Oregon

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $12,880

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $35,730

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $6,220

Students attending college in Oregon who are also Oregon residents may be eligible for the Oregon Promise grant or the Oregon Opportunity Grant to help cover their education-related costs. The University of Oregon and Portland State University are two of the state’s large public universities, serving more than 23,000 students each.

#36. Ohio

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $12,560

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $27,730

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $5,570

There is no shortage of public universities in Ohio: The list includes The Ohio State University, the University of Cincinnati, and Kent State, each of which serves 40,000 students or more. Bowling Green and Miami University of Ohio are slightly smaller, serving less than 20,000 students each. As compared to big-name liberal arts schools such as Oberlin and Kenyon, each of which has student bodies of around 3,000, these schools are behemoths.

#35. Arizona

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $12,180

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $32,870

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $2,600

Arizona residents who stay in-state for college save an average of $20,000 per year compared to students attending the same schools from out of state. Eligible options for these students include the University of Arizona and Arizona State University.

#34. Colorado

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $12,100

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $33,820

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $4,910

Colorado entices its students to stay in-state with a generous College Opportunity Fund stipend that is available on a non-need basis to students attending participating colleges. Some of the public universities eligible for this grant include the University of Colorado (at three locations), Colorado State University, and Metropolitan State University of Denver.

#33. Alabama

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $11,620

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $29,200

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $5,000

Like many other states on this list, Alabama offers a combination of state and federal aid options for students attending college in-state. At its public institutions such as Alabama State University, Auburn University, and Alabama A&M, students may be eligible for a need-based grant through the Alabama Student Assistance Program as well as federal aid options like Pell Grants.

#32. Kentucky

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $11,390

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $25,530

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $5,700

In Kentucky, schools such as the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville are popular among in-state residents with roughly 72% of first-year students coming from the state in 2020. Undergraduates at in-state schools may be eligible for need-based aid through the College Access Program administered by the state’s Higher Education Assistance Authority.

#31. Maine

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $11,210

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $29,670

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $3,840

As a nod to the aging population—and an aging workforce—in Maine, the state started a program designed to alleviate student debt to encourage college grads to live and work in the state. Those choosing to attend college there can attend Bates or Bowdoin, two well-known liberal arts colleges, but the University of Maine’s multiple locations are a cheaper option for in-state students.

#30. Texas

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $11,140

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $28,340

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $2,950

The University of Texas, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech are a few of the public university options available to in-state students, who overwhelmingly (95%) choose to remain close to home for college. This may be due to the generous College for All Texans program, which provides tuition remission for eligible students attending in-state public colleges.

#29. Washington

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $11,130

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $33,940

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $4,920

The University of Washington has campuses in Seattle, Bothell, and Tacoma. A public research university, its main location in Seattle is home to a robust array of programs including strong science, business, medical, and engineering coursework. In some cases, Washington’s College Grant offers free money for career training and colleges in the state.

#28. Hawaii

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $11,000

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $31,690

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $4,020

The University of Hawaii dominates the islands as the only public institution in the state. Its flagship location, the University of Hawaii at Manoa, offers scholarships for academic merit as well as research and study abroad opportunities.

#27. Tennessee

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $10,570

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $25,020

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $4,640

Students choosing to stay in Tennessee for college may be eligible for the Tennessee Student Assistance Award program, which offers grant aid for college at a rate of up to $4,000 per academic year. Some of the public universities in the state include the University of Tennessee (which has multiple locations), Tennessee State, and the University of Memphis.

#26. Maryland

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $10,560

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $25,860

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $4,900

Just outside of the nation’s capital exists an abundance of affordable options for Maryland students seeking an affordable education. The University of Maryland’s College Park campus is its flagship location, but it also has outposts in Baltimore and on the Eastern Shore. There are a number of grants and scholarships available and outlined on the Maryland Higher Education Commission’s website.

#25. North Dakota

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $10,470

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $14,800

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $5,650

The University of North Dakota, North Dakota State University, and Minot State University are a few of the public universities that North Dakota residents can choose to attend for an in-state tuition discount of about $10,000 on average. There are also tuition assistance programs available for students in a number of branches of the military.

#24. California

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $10,250

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $33,590

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $1,430

The state of California is known for its beaches, laid-back attitude, and excellent state university system. From Berkeley to UCLA, there are many options available for students who are able to gain entrance to these institutions at a fraction of the cost of Stanford or Pomona. It’s no wonder that 89% of California students choose to remain in-state for college.

#23. Missouri

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $10,240

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $23,660

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $4,280

Students who are members of the Missouri National Guard may be eligible for tuition discounts at the University of Missouri or Missouri State. The average out-of-state tuition, at $23,660, is on the lower end compared to other states in the country.

#22. Louisiana

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $10,160

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $22,700

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $4,200

Some of the most affordable options in Louisiana for college are large state universities such as Louisiana State, the University of Louisiana, and the University of New Orleans. These schools and others participate in the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students award program to help defray the cost of tuition.

#21. Iowa

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $10,110

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $28,590

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $6,030

The University of Iowa, Iowa State, and the University of Northern Iowa are the three options for public universities in Iowa. The Iowa National Guard Service Scholarship may be used by eligible students in conjunction with other awards such as the GI Bill.

#20. Indiana

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $10,040

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $30,650

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $5,040

There are nine campuses of Indiana University, including its flagship campus at Bloomington. This school, and other public institutions such as Purdue, administer benefits for veterans or children of veterans through the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs.

#19. Arkansas

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $9,460

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $23,800

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $4,090

With in-state tuition costing less than $10,000 per year, Arkansas students have a bargain in their backyard with schools such as the University of Arkansas and Arkansas State. Their peers from around the country get a good value as well, as the average out-of-state tuition is on the lower end compared to other states on this list.

#18. Kansas

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $9,390

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $23,800

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $3,490

There are six state universities in Kansas, including Kansas State and the University of Kansas. If they meet certain financial requirements, students who are residents of Kansas attending one of these schools or one of the several private universities in the state may be eligible for the Kansas Comprehensive Grant to help with their tuition costs.

#17. Oklahoma

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $9,390

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $23,460

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $4,670

The Sooner State offers the Oklahoma Tuition Aid Grant to eligible students who choose to remain in-state to attend college. They may attend a variety of the University of Oklahoma campuses or Oklahoma State University among others.

#16. South Dakota

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $9,290

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $12,830

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $7,310

South Dakota State and the University of South Dakota students who are members of the National Guard may be eligible for tuition discounts. Their peers from out-of-state get good bang for their buck, as the tuition at the state’s public colleges is the lowest in the country for out-of-state residents.

#15. Wisconsin

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $9,230

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $26,460

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $4,740

There are more than 160,000 students at any given time attending school at the University of Wisconsin’s 26 campuses, including the school’s flagship location in Madison. Students attending from in-state may be eligible for a variety of aid, including grants, scholarships, and loans through the state’s Higher Educational Aids Board.

#14. Nebraska

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $9,140

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $22,620

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $3,490

Nebraska residents wishing to remain in-state for college can choose to attend one of the multiple locations of the University of Nebraska. This may be the cheapest option for those seeking financial aid, as the Collegebound Nebraska program runs exclusively at the University of Nebraska for Pell Grant recipients.

#13. Mississippi

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $9,100

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $20,740

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $3,730

Mississippi is quite generous with the funding it offers to students attending college in-state: The state provides $40 million to students each year through programs such as the HELP, MTAG, and MSEG grant programs. Students can choose to attend school at the University of Mississippi or Mississippi State, among others.

#12. Alaska

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $8,990

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $26,820

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: Not available

The University of Alaska system looms large here with three locations in the state. Other options include Alaska Pacific University, a private college, but tuition costs significantly more than in the public university system. The Alaska Education Grant is available to eligible students attending participating postsecondary schools within the state.

#11. West Virginia

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $8,940

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $23,670

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $4,530

Institutions in West Virginia such as West Virginia University and West Virginia State offer tuition assistance to National Guard members through the West Virginia Educational Encouragement Program. These schools cost on average just under $9,000 for students in-state and $24,000 for out-of-state attendees.

#10. New Mexico

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $8,930

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $23,980

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $2,050

The University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University remain big draws for the state’s residents with roughly 80% choosing to remain there for college. At just about $24,000 per year, these institutions are also relatively affordable to out-of-staters compared to other states in the country.

#9. Nevada

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $8,590

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $24,930

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $3,920

Some of the public universities in Nevada—at an average cost of less than $9,000 per year—include the University of Nevada and Nevada State University. The state participates in a prepaid tuition plan to make college more affordable.

#8. New York

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $8,560

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $21,020

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $5,750

With such a robust network of public colleges and universities in the State University of New York System system, it’s no wonder that so many (91%) New York state students choose to stay in-state for college. Unlike many other public university systems that have large campuses of 15,000 students or more, the SUNY system has a range of campus sizes from Geneseo (4,500 students) to Buffalo (21,000 students). Aid is available through the state’s Tuition Assistance Program.

#7. Georgia

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $8,220

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $25,380

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $4,030

Atlanta is home to top-ranked Emory University, but for those looking for a more affordable option, the University of Georgia or Georgia State may do just as well. The state of Georgia also runs a Tuition Assistance Program for students who qualify.

#6. Idaho

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $8,180

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $25,740

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $4,200

Schools in Idaho such as the University of Idaho, Idaho State, and Boise State offer reduced tuition to qualifying students who are members of the National Guard through the GI Bill and Federal Tuition Assistance. Sixty-seven percent of Idaho students chose to remain in-state for college in 2020 and take advantage of the fact that college costs on average less than $8,200 per year.

#5. Utah

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $7,660

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $24,050

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $4,230

If you’re a National Guard member seeking to attend college in Utah, you’re in luck. There is a Utah National Guard State Tuition Waiver program that will cover the full cost of tuition at Utah public colleges or universities such as Utah State or the University of Utah.

#4. Montana

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $7,460

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $27,890

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $4,010

Montana State University and the University of Montana are the two dominant public colleges in the state. Some scholarships are available from the Montana Board of Regents, including the Montana University System Honors Scholarship, which provides up to $20,000 in aid over four years to recipients.

#3. North Carolina

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $7,360

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $23,990

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $2,490

Tar Heels fans and research aficionados are no doubt familiar with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and its affiliate institutions, North Carolina State and Duke University. At a fraction of the cost of Duke, North Carolinians would be wise to remain in-state if possible and attend Chapel Hill for the combination of high-stakes basketball and world-class research.

#2. Wyoming

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $6,440

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $21,590

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $4,610

Wyoming is home to the second-cheapest in-state tuition in the country, averaging just $6,440 per year. Students at public universities there, such as the University of Wyoming, may still be eligible for further discounts if they served in the National Guard.

#1. Florida

– Four-year schools:

— Average in-state tuition and fees: $6,370

— Average out-of-state tuition and fees: $22,010

– Two-year schools:

— Average in-district tuition and fees: $3,240

Coming in first with the cheapest in-state tuition in the country, Florida’s Student Assistance Grant Program may be used at many of the state’s public colleges or universities, such as Florida State or the University of Florida. The lottery-funded Bright Futures Scholarship is an appealing option for high-achieving students graduating from high school.

Data reporting by Emma Rubin. Story editing by Robert Wickwire. Copy editing by Tim Bruns.

This article originally appeared on Stacker, and was produced and distributed through a partnership with Stacker Studio. This article has been republished pursuant to a CC by NC 4.0 License.