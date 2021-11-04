Statewide drought affected fawn production, survey says

North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s fall mule deer survey indicates the drought had a big influence on fawn production.

Biologists for the department counted 2,163 mule deer in the aerial survey in October. The ratio of 60 fawns per 100 does was significantly lower than last year as well as the long-term average, with both of them in the 80s.

A big game supervisor with Game and Fish says this year’s count was the lowest fawn-to-doe ratio since 2011, which followed the severe winters of 2008 through 2010.

The fall aerial survey covers 24 areas and 306.3 square miles in the western part of the state.

Biologists also survey the same study areas in the spring each year.