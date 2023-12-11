MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota law enforcement will be running extras patrols from December 15 to January 31 in the latest “Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation says alcohol is a factor in 35-40 percent of fatal crashes annually in the state. These fatalities, the department notes, are 100 percent preventable by driving sober or finding a sober ride.

“Alcohol reduces coordination and ability to track moving objects, difficulty steering and reduced response, making driving difficult and dangerous,” says Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier. “There’s no reason to risk putting yourself and others in danger. Always drive sober or find a sober ride.”

The campaign is part of the ND Department of Transportation’s Vision Zero strategy to reduce and ultimately eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads.