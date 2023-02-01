BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Wednesday at the Capitol, the North Dakota Association of Nonprofit Organizations hosted a nonprofit day, to educate, promote their organizations and connect statewide different charities and nonprofits.

Nonprofit Day allows different entities to advocate their mission and purpose to state legislators and others in our community.

KX News spoke with executive director Dana Hager, who says this gives nonprofits a great opportunity to learn how law-making in our state works, and how they can impact your organization.

As nonprofits are a vital part of our state’s economic and social environment, she says this event is beneficial.

“All nonprofits have such a different area that they’re in. We have everything from arts, health and human services and healthcare, everyone’s dealing in different areas and so as a group coming together, insane that we’re here in our communities making a difference and just raising awareness of that is so important,” said Executive Director of NDANO, Dana Hager.

She shares that 45 nonprofits from across the state came out to speak Wednesday at the Capitol.

To learn more about North Dakota Nonprofits, visit https://www.ndano.org/ .