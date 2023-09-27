BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Lane departure continues to be a leading cause of fatal crashes in North Dakota, according to data from the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

More than half (53 percent) of fatal crashes in the state during 2022 were lane departure-related. A lane departure crash occurs after a vehicle crosses an edge line, a center line or otherwise leaves the traveled way. Crashes of this type are generally very serious because they often happen at relatively high speeds.

The “Stay in Your Lane” campaign, part of the Vision Zero effort to reduce highway crashes and fatalities in North Dakota, includes adding enhanced safety features on roads across the state: Curved road warning signs, cable median barriers, and highway edge and center line rumble strips, among others.

While these measures may help decrease crashes and fatalities, the Vision Zero effort also focuses on drivers also taking precautions:

Always wear a seatbelt, and all passengers wear a seatbelt

Follow all posted speed limits

Drive sober and distraction-free

Your can read more about the “Stay in Your Lane” campaign here.