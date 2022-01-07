Staying on track with your New Year’s resolutions

About 75 percent of people that make a New Year’s resolution are still successful in keeping it after a week, according to discoverhappyhabits.com.

New Year’s resolutions serve as a way to set new goals and have a fresh start at the beginning of the year. However, many people end up breaking them.

“Lifestyle habits are hard to change so it’s best to pick smaller goals and slowly ease into that change,” said Michelle Fundingsland, a clinical dietician at Trinity Health.

For some, they set their sights on self-improvement, which may include things like health and fitness goals.

She says when it comes to dieting, you should start by making simple changes.



“When you pick a diet plan that’s extreme or cuts out certain foods, that may be your favorite once in a while, it’s very hard to stick with it,” said Fundingsland. “We always discuss lifestyle changes that are doable for a lifetime, not just a temporary diet because they seem not to work.”

Sarah Dufner, the owner of SOS Image, says having some outside help can also make sticking to your goals more realistic.

“A trainer is really important because not only are they teaching you, but then you’re held accountable,” said Dufner. “So when you’re held accountable for training, you actually have to show up. You gotta do it, even if you don’t wanna do it, you have somebody waiting for you.”

Dufner says people shouldn’t wait for a certain time to make a change…they should start right away.



“Don’t start just on a day, when you do it, set it up and just go because the sooner you do it, the quicker you’re gonna see that process of having a, I don’t know, a commitment,” said Dufner.

And if you’ve already given up, it’s not too late to give it another shot.



“If you think you’ve messed up on a resolution, don’t consider it a mess up,” said Fundingsland. “Consider it a learning opportunity.”

Fundingsland and Dufner agree, writing down goals and plans makes it easier to commit to a resolution.