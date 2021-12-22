Staying safe while visiting relatives at residential care facilities during the holidays

As Christmas gets closer, it’s important to know the rules for visiting your loved ones that are living in residential care facilities.

Trinity Homes is a long-term care facility that currently has around 130 residents.

Visitors are asked to fill out the screening form, limit their groups to four people and not eat or drink with their relatives in order to lower the risk of COVID.

Every resident is given a gift so that they don’t feel left out if they don’t have family visiting.

“It’s Christmas and they’re all special to us,” said Director of Nursing Jessica Edgell. “My staff cherishes every resident that we have here. They’re like family to them so we don’t want anybody to feel left out on the holidays.”

There are a variety of different Christmas activities for Trinity Home residents including a Christmas party on Wednesday on every floor.