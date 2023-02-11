BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The recent years have seen a boom in cases of Sexually-Transmitted Diseases (STDs), believed to be due to a large number of rising cases following the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, when looking at the results from 2000-2020, evidence would suggest that this surge in STD cases is nothing new.

A report from LendingTree’s research site ValuePenguin indicates that in the new millennium, STDs as a whole have been spreading across the US — especially here in North Dakota.

To determine the spread of many STDs and the change in the amount of cases over the last two decades, ValuePenguin researchers analyzed Center for Disease Control and Prevention data to analyze the estimated rates of five STDs per every 100,000 residents of a state. They then calculated changes between both 2000-2019 and 2000-2020 based on the individual affliction, as well as all five put together.

The increased spread of STDs varies greatly depending on the exact condition, but all of the most commonly-identified diseases have reported large increases in number nationwide over the decade.

Disease Primary/Secondary Syphilis Congenital Syphilis Early Non-Primary, Non-Secondary Syphilis Chlamydia Gonorrhea Cases in 2000 5,973 580 9,465 708,698 362,920 Cases in 2020 41,655 2,148 43,145 1,579,885 677,769 Rate per Capita in 2000 2.1 14.3 3.4 251.2 1278.6 Rate per Capita in 2020 12.7 57.3 13.1 481.3 206.5 % Change in Rate 505% 3-1% 285% 92% 61% Nationwide STD reports per disease.

When it comes to analyzing the states where this growth is most egregious, none other than North Dakota takes first place in regard to the biggest rates and spread per 100,000 individuals. Our state also records the largest change in percentage from 2019-2020 alone — another area of concern.

Rank State Rate Per Capita (2000) Rate Per Capita (2020) % Change (2000-2020) % Change (2019-2020) 1 North Dakota 153.3 706.2 369% 2% 2 Utah 110.5 452.0 291% -4% 3 Montana 169.2 611.5 237% -7% 4 Nevada 276.6 950.4 210% -10% 5 New Hampshire 154.7 453.9 197% 1% Top five states with most % change

While the number of cases of some STDs may have gone down from 2019-2020, it’s undeniable that these diseases have become far more frequent in modern times since 2000. While it’s difficult to pinpoint the exact cause of this spread, the Utah Department of Health suggests that their own numbers are due to changes in more accurate sexual testing and more active sexual behaviors in the state — two ideas that can easily carry over to North Dakota (and any other state) as well. A 2018 study from the Guttmacher Institute also shows a decrease in condom use among high school students between 2013 and 2017.

In contrast to ND, states and territories like Delaware and the District of Columbia have shown increases, but also the slowest growth in cases over the last 20 years. This is primarily attributed to initiatives by public health divisions to help test and treat Sexually-Transmitted Diseases — such as walk-in STD clinics, condom distribution, and home testing kits.

If you are sexually active or plan to be, doctors advise that you regularly get tested for STDs. Even for those who are uninsured, there are ways for people to get screened for Sexually-Transmitted Diseases. Groups like the First District Health Unit in Minot offer STD testing, education, counseling, and treatment. You can also receive more information about testing locations near you using the CDC’s GetTested site.

To view the full study listing the results for every state, visit the full report on Valuepenguin’s website.