North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem is responsive and awaiting test results after he was hospitalized early Friday morning.

Bismarck police responded to a medical call at Stenehjem’s home around 8:27 a.m., and he was then taken to a local hospital.

Stenehjem’s brother, Allan, says the attorney general was suffering from an inflamed ulcer. He says his brother is responsive and awaiting test results.

Allan says his brother is in great health.

Sixty-eight-year-old Stenehjem is the longest-serving attorney general in state history. He announced last month he would not seek another term. He first took office in 2001.