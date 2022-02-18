A Bismarck chef is representing North Dakota on the national stage.

Stephanie Miller is a contestant on the newest season of the Bravo cooking show, Top Chef.

And you could say her career is on fire.

Along with her husband, Miller owns two restaurants in Bismarck. And her passion for cooking goes back to her roots.

“I grew up in a ranching, farming family. My grandparents and my mom made everything from scratch every day for our family and to see the joy it gave them,” said Miller, the co-owner and creative consultant of Butterhorn and Shelter Belt.

After studying and working in Minneapolis, Miller and her husband, Shane Cornelius, decided to return to the place they love.

“No matter how many places you go, no matter where you travel, I think people in North Dakota kind of know, you always want to come back here. Especially if you grew up here, it’s a really special place. And I wanted to cook for the people I know and love. My friends and my family and people I grew up with,” Miller said.

When she’s not putting her culinary skills to use, Miller now focuses on the creative and business aspect of running two restaurants.

“If you want to continue to grow and continue to open more places and do more things, you need a team behind you. And thankfully, I have an incredible team behind me. Chef Rachel is her name and Chef Adam over at Shelter Belt,” she said.

And Miller is continuing to focus on doing more things, including what she calls a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

She’s bringing her North Dakota pride to the national stage, becoming the first contestant to represent North Dakota on the Bravo reality cooking show, Top Chef.

“Going onto a television show where people watch it around the world, it puts a lot of pressure on you. But you kind of have to step up to the plate and just realize that I’m there for a reason, I know what I’m doing, and be confident. And everything will work out as it should,” she said.

Miller has proven she can step up to the plate time and again.

And whatever outcome plays out on the show, Miller will always be a Top Chef here at home.

In case you’re wondering, the first episode of this upcoming season of Top Chef will air on March 3.

Miller will be hosting a viewing party that day at Shelter Belt with food and drink specials so you can cheer her on in person.