BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck police have been investigating the death of 18-year-old Steven Ramos-Carballo.

Officers say his body was found Saturday, May 14, around 4:48 p.m. at a car shop on East Main Avenue.

Since there were no witnesses, police began an investigation. Evidence has since been gathered, including video.

Authorities say scientific evidence was also collected by the county coroner and will be analyzed.

We spoke with some of Ramos-Carballo’s loved ones who joined us in the studio to tell us more about the 18-year-old.

Steven had a strong head on his shoulders, and he owned his own home and car.

He had many goals in life, one of them being to become a big-time rapper. Listen to the video above to hear him practicing his skills.

His loved ones say he was always looking out for others and simply trying to better himself.

We’ll stay on this case and bring you more as the investigation continues.