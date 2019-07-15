Still No Cause for Mandan Apartment Fire

The Mandan Fire Department says they are still investigating the cause of a fire at an apartment building in NW Mandan Sunday.

Authorities say people living in the Sunset Bluff Apartments will not be able to enter the building until the Mandan Fire and Police Departments complete their investigation.

Mandan Fire says they were called to 1627 31st Street NW for a report of a structure fire with flames seen coming through the roof at 12:33 p.m. July 14th.

Firefighters were on scene by 12:40 p.m. to find the three-story apartment complex on fire with flames extending into the attic.

Fire crews immediately ran into a problem however, the fire hydrant, owned by the apartment complex ended up being inoperable. Crews then had to connect to a different fire hydrant and establish a water supply. Requiring them to ask for help from the Bismarck Fire Department, Mandan Rural Fire Department, Bismarck Rural Fire Department, Marathon Refinery Fire Department and Metro-Area Ambulance.

Firefighters also had to deal with extreme heat. Seven were treated for heat exhaustion. All but one has been released from the hospital.

Crews were on scene until 8:49 p.m.