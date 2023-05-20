BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Today is World Bee Day, and there’s no better time to remember that when it comes to bumblebees, there’s plenty of buzz in the Peace Garden State. North Dakota has always been ranked very highly in regard to beekeeping and honey production — but exactly how booming is our beekeeping industry?

In honor of this week’s honeyed holiday, LawnLove.com compared 39 of the 50 states with available data in order to determine 2023’s Best States for Beekeeping. The states were graded on four major key metrics — fitting into the four main categories of Output, Earning Potential, Distribution, and Support rank. Below is a list of the top ten states for beekeeping in the US, according to the results tallied by Lawn Love.

Overall Rank State Overall Score Output Rank Earning Potential Rank Distribution Rank Support Rank 1 California 55.61 2 14 1 1 2 New York 48.06 9 3 2 2 3 North Dakota 40.98 1 4 35 36 4 Texas 36.89 3 19 6 16 5 Ohio 35.75 11 33 3 5 6 Pennsylvania 35.15 27 6 4 15 7 Florida 34.16 5 17 10 14 8 North Carolina 33.72 15 7 7 7 9 Virginia 31.88 28 2 9 8 10 Illinois 30.31 25 1 12 24

When it comes to the overall output production and earning potential for beekeepers, North Dakota is one of the best states in the nation — but it also faces problems that stem from a low amount of distribution and support available.

Where ND really shines and earns its spot in the list stems from the high placement on metrics relating to the production of honey — as is to be expected from the multiple-time winner of the title of the nation’s largest honey producer. Our state is first in both the Number of Honey-Producing Colonies and the Value of Honey Production. Statistics relating to Apiculture — in particular, the number of Apiculture Establishments and Apiculture Classes are above-average as well (with the 4th and 15th most in the country, respectively).

In recent years, bees have been in danger for a variety of reasons, but the impact they have on our communities is as important as ever. If you’re interested in doing your part, there are plenty of ways that you can help the bee populations in your community, and you don’t even need to take up beekeeping as a hobby to do so. Planting native plants and using organic pest control methods, along with other methods, can help keep the pollinator population safe — and secure North Dakota’s beekeeping benefits for years to come.

To view the full study, including an interactive map of the beekeeping statistics of every state, visit this page on Lawn Love’s website.