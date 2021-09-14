Stoplight still out where electrical fire happened in downtown Minot

A stoplight at a four-way intersection is still out of service after an electrical fire in Minot last Friday.

The electric panel was close to the fire, so crews have been visiting the site to evaluate.

A city official says they need a few more days to fully fix the issue.

The stoplight at the intersection is still out, so without the traffic signals, drivers should treat it as a four-way stop sign.

“It looks like the fire was contained to kind of the unit here,” said Derek Hackett, Public Information Officer for the City of Minot. “Our panel should be alright but what we need to do is see what kind of electrical damage is done inside of that. So we think we’re good on the signal pole but we’re really not sure about the components.”

Hackett says the stop signs may be hard to see, so drivers are asked to be cautious as they approach 3rd Street and Central Avenue.