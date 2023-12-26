(KXNET) — Here’s a current and changing list of what has been delayed or closed. Check back often to see new updates.

Tuesday, December 26

BSC closed Dec. 26 due to no travel advised

Morton Mandan Public Library is closed December 26.

Bismarck Workforce Center building is closed and services will be provided virtually and by phone at 701-328-5000.

North Dakota Health and Human Services offices in Bismarck, Devils Lake, Fargo, Grafton, Grand Forks, Jamestown, Rolla and Valley City that directly serve clients will be closed today due to ice covered roads and hazardous travel conditions.

Mandan City Hall offices and the landfill will be closed until Noon. Conditions will be re-evaluated later this morning and a call will be made for the rest of the day.

Western Plains Public Health and Bis/Man WIC office will be closed today

Burleigh County Offices are closed today due to icy weather conditions. Emergency Services continue to operate 24/7.

