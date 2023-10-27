(KXNET) — Here’s a current and changing list of what has been delayed or closed. Check back often to see new updates.

Friday, October 27

North Dakota Health and Human Services offices in Dickinson will delay opening until 10:00 a.m. MT today, Oct. 2

The Badlands Human Service Center, Regional Child Support Office, and Vocational Rehabilitation offices will open at 10:00 a.m., October 27

Velva Public School will start at 10 a.m. Busses will run where possible. Contact the bus driver for questions.

There will be a delay in the delivery of Friday’s edition of the Williston Herald.

