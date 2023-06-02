WATFORD CITY (KXNET) — Starting Sunday, several strangers will be standing near roadways around Watford City, looking at cars and jotting things down. But the Watford City Police are reassuring residents not to worry.

It’s a seat belt use survey, commissioned by the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

From June 4 – 10, surveyors will be watching traffic at different locations in the city and making observations on the rate of seat belt use.

The surveyors will be wearing bright orange vests for safety purposes and carrying identification cards.

While the police department is telling people the survey is nothing to worry about, they also remind people to always be wary in general. “As always, if you see something suspicious, please do not hesitate to call us,” they note on their website.