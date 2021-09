A blown transformer caused a string of fires in downtown Minot Friday afternoon.

The fire began at about 2 p.m. across the street from Ebeneezer’s on Central Avenue. Some spectators say power was out in the area for about 45 minutes, while others say they have still not gotten power back as of 3 p.m.

Minot Fire Department, SRT, Public Works and Xcel Energy are all on scene.

The fire chief was also on the scene but was not available for comment.