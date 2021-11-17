Strong winds cause damage to area homes

A storm centered in southern Canada has brought strong winds to North Dakota. The wind speed Tuesday night was up to 40 miles an hour, with gusts up to 60.

One Minot couple reported that the wind pulled a tree out of the ground in their backyard.

The tree fell on their shed and took out the power lines for the whole neighborhood and part of Highway 2.

While winds have been stronger, they said they haven’t had damage this bad before.

“We’ve never had any kind of issues like this whatsoever and we’ve had 90 mile an hour winds,” said Fred Damon.



“That was crazy,” added Michele Reimann.



“Didn’t do nothing,” said Damon. “Tore a shingle off the roof and we got a brand new roof, but this one right here, it just blew the whole tree over.”

The National Weather Service has safety tips to help keep you and your family safe during extreme wind speeds.

These tips include taking shelter, trimming tree branches, securing things outside your home that could blow away, charging all your essential devices and staying away from downed power lines.